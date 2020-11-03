BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Price Target Cut to $71.00

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $54.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.50. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $70.57. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 68.61% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $98,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,309 shares in the company, valued at $945,922. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $470,032 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

