CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $227.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.23% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CACI is benefiting from new business wins and organic expansions. The company has a large pipeline of new projects and continues to win more deals at regular intervals. Furthermore, having the government as a big client lends stability to the business and moderates fluctuations in revenue. CACI continues to generate higher cash flows mainly driven by growth in billing and collection processes as well as its Master Accounts Receivable Purchase Agreement. The company completed three acquisitions recently, adding mission expertise and technology capabilities to its business. CACI continues to expect accelerating organic revenue growth and margin expansion throughout fiscal 2021. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, increased interest expenses kept margins under pressure. Intense competition remains major concern.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CACI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CACI International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CACI International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CACI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.83.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $217.78 on Tuesday. CACI International has a 12 month low of $156.15 and a 12 month high of $288.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.61. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.52. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CACI International will post 14.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $1,314,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,760,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $34,335.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,843. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,738. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

