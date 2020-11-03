Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Short Interest Up 21.0% in October

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,500 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the September 30th total of 209,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTE. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Caesarstone by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Caesarstone by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Caesarstone by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 48,011 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Caesarstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Caesarstone by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 489,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSTE shares. BidaskClub downgraded Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

CSTE opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.25. Caesarstone has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.91 million, a P/E ratio of 87.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling markets, as well as in the new buildings construction market.

