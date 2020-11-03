Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,200 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the September 30th total of 308,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 495,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Caladrius Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.19.

Shares of CLBS opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. Caladrius Biosciences has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.86. Equities research analysts predict that Caladrius Biosciences will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caladrius Biosciences news, Director Michael H. Davidson purchased 55,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina.

