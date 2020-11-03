Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.53.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $94.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $120.73. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.47.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.83). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $265.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.87%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 166.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $46,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,841.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 164 properties containing 56,112 apartment homes across the United States.

