Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (CCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) to post earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) stock opened at C$12.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of C$7.69 and a twelve month high of C$16.71.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCO. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price objective on Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

