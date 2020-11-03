Canaccord Genuity Boosts Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target to $130.00

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $91.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.25.

Zendesk stock opened at $109.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.18 and a 200-day moving average of $90.34. Zendesk has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $261.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $49,494.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,572. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total value of $432,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,393.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,438 shares of company stock worth $9,771,873 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 328.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 26,753 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 308,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,304,000 after buying an additional 208,399 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 18,410 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth $493,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

