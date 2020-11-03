Canaccord Genuity Lowers Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Price Target to $14.00

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blue Apron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.46.

NYSE APRN opened at $4.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Blue Apron has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -4.56.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.29. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 103.21% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Apron will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Bensley bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $34,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,462.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Dph purchased 33,000 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $214,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,553,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,078,970. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 78,000 shares of company stock worth $504,110 and have sold 16,593 shares worth $125,443. Company insiders own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APRN. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Blue Apron by 56.7% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 543,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after buying an additional 196,519 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Blue Apron in the third quarter valued at about $3,021,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Apron in the second quarter valued at about $1,360,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blue Apron in the first quarter valued at about $889,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Blue Apron in the second quarter valued at about $339,000. 24.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

