Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM)

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.26% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.55. Neuronetics has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $9.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $3.45.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 82.79% and a negative net margin of 63.77%. Equities analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Neuronetics by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Neuronetics by 63.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 14,413 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 473.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 132,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 109,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Neuronetics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 19,233 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

