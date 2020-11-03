Canada Goose (GOOS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.32 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect Canada Goose to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.32. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $45.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Canada Goose from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

