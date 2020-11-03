Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its target price hoisted by BTIG Research from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GOOS. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.88.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

GOOS opened at $31.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average is $25.32. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $45.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.93.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). Canada Goose had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Canada Goose by 3.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Canada Goose by 244.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Canada Goose during the third quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose during the third quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.