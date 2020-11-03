CANADA GOOSE-TS (GOO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CANADA GOOSE-TS (TSE:GOO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.05) per share for the quarter.

CANADA GOOSE-TS (TSE:GOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.40) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$26.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.10 million.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CANADA GOOSE-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CANADA GOOSE-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.