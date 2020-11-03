Cantillon Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,269,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 2.65% of Armstrong World Industries worth $87,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,572,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,543,000 after purchasing an additional 358,618 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,860,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,752,000 after acquiring an additional 60,188 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $60.25 on Tuesday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $111.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

In related news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,440.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Armstrong World Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.68.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

