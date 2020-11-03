Cantillon Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,776,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,097 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 2.6% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $306,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $29,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,116.4% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 18.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $85.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $91.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.79. The company has a market cap of $444.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.4253 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSM. Macquarie raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. 140166 restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

