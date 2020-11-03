Cantillon Capital Management LLC Has $277.35 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,151,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,173 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up 2.3% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Fastenal worth $277,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $120,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rita J. Heise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $192,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $183,522 and have sold 10,750 shares valued at $520,083. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal stock opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $49.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.23. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FAST. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.