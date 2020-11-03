Cantillon Capital Management LLC Has $287.93 Million Stock Holdings in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,963 shares during the quarter. AON makes up 2.4% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $287,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at $168,407,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in AON by 29.1% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,956,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,331,000 after purchasing an additional 665,509 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP increased its position in AON by 276.9% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,450,000 after purchasing an additional 551,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AON by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,818,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,431,757,000 after purchasing an additional 472,104 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in AON in the second quarter worth about $49,134,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AON shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AON from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.33.

NYSE:AON opened at $180.64 on Tuesday. Aon Plc has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.10.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aon Plc will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

