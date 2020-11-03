Cantillon Capital Management LLC Has $296.90 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,285,218 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 13,547 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises 2.5% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Autodesk worth $296,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Autodesk by 64.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 197,841 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,883,000 after acquiring an additional 77,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,250 shares of the software company’s stock worth $249,176,000 after buying an additional 22,729 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $323,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $627,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,326,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $2,023,091.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,342 shares of company stock worth $2,714,897 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Autodesk from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Oppenheimer raised Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.41.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $240.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.69, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $268.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

