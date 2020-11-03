Cantillon Capital Management LLC Has $296.90 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,285,218 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 13,547 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for 2.5% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 0.59% of Autodesk worth $296,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Autodesk by 64.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 197,841 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,883,000 after acquiring an additional 77,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,250 shares of the software company’s stock worth $249,176,000 after buying an additional 22,729 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $323,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $627,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $2,023,091.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,342 shares of company stock worth $2,714,897 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.41.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $240.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.69, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $268.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

