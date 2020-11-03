Cantillon Capital Management LLC Has $306.94 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,834,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,491 shares during the period. CME Group comprises 2.6% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $306,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Vista LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in CME Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $867,600.00. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total value of $1,323,120.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $2,695,838. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $152.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The stock has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.24.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.29.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

