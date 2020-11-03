Cantillon Capital Management LLC Has $306.94 Million Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,834,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,491 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for 2.6% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $306,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 1,827.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 25,496 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 250.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in CME Group by 23.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,534,000 after acquiring an additional 22,978 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in CME Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 20,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in CME Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total value of $349,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,484.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $867,600.00. Insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,838 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $152.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.22 and a 200 day moving average of $172.24. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CME. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on CME Group in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.29.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

