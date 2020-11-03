Cantillon Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,584,741 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 29,839 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 4.3% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Visa worth $516,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.10.

V opened at $184.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $358.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.