Cantillon Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,123,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,029 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies makes up 2.1% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 1.60% of SS&C Technologies worth $249,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 308.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 50,816 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $3,177,524.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,559,424.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 149,184 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $9,386,657.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 234,129 shares of company stock valued at $14,695,451. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $59.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.53. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $66.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

