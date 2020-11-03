Cantillon Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,776,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,097 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 2.6% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $306,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. 140166 restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

TSM opened at $85.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.40. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $91.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4253 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.