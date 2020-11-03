Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 15,963 Shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,963 shares during the quarter. AON makes up 2.4% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $287,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,818,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,431,757,000 after acquiring an additional 472,104 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 0.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,333,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,816,000 after purchasing an additional 29,368 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of AON by 29.1% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,956,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,331,000 after purchasing an additional 665,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of AON by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,649,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,943,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,341,000 after acquiring an additional 25,355 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $180.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.83. Aon Plc has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $238.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.10.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aon Plc will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AON from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.33.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.