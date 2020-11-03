Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 25,636 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,488,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,636 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 0.60% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $120,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,797,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,587,000 after buying an additional 22,660 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBKR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Compass Point downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 156,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $8,251,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 710,869 shares of company stock valued at $36,870,621 in the last three months. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $47.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.45. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $58.50.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

