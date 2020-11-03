Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 33,498 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,030,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,498 shares during the period. TriNet Group comprises approximately 2.0% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 6.05% of TriNet Group worth $239,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at $399,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at $263,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 59,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 258,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after buying an additional 17,371 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

In other news, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $1,828,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $29,066.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $404,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,730 shares of company stock valued at $7,271,876. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

TNET opened at $69.96 on Tuesday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $73.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.79. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.70.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 60.66%. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

TNET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.