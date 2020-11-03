Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 33,498 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,030,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,498 shares during the period. TriNet Group comprises approximately 2.0% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.05% of TriNet Group worth $239,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at $399,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at $263,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 59,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 258,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after buying an additional 17,371 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TNET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

TNET opened at $69.96 on Tuesday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $73.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.79. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.70.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 60.66%. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $1,828,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $29,066.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,730 shares of company stock valued at $7,271,876. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

