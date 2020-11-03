Cantillon Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 968,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,867 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 3.6% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $427,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 8,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 8,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,861,000 after buying an additional 8,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,602.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at $8,318,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,337 shares of company stock worth $15,440,522 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.53.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $480.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $190.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $490.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $451.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.