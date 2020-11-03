Cantillon Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 968,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,867 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 3.6% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $427,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,775,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,491,896,000 after buying an additional 1,929,802 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $628,350,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,400,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,098,000 after buying an additional 741,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,529,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,271,000 after buying an additional 585,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Cleveland Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $481.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.53.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,602.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at $8,318,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,337 shares of company stock worth $15,440,522 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $480.55 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $490.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $451.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

