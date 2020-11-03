Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Announces Earnings Results

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 16.00%.

NASDAQ CCBG opened at $21.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Capital City Bank Group has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.91. The firm has a market cap of $357.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCBG shares. TheStreet raised Capital City Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Capital City Bank Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.