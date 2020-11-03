Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Releases Earnings Results

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 16.00%.

NASDAQ CCBG opened at $21.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $357.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average is $19.91. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.