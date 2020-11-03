Capital & Regional Plc (CAL.L) (LON:CAL) Shares Gap Down to $38.00

Capital & Regional Plc (CAL.L) (LON:CAL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.00, but opened at $35.10. Capital & Regional Plc (CAL.L) shares last traded at $37.59, with a volume of 23,745 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.11, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.14 million and a P/E ratio of -0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 78.67.

About Capital & Regional Plc (CAL.L) (LON:CAL)

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

