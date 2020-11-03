Capital Senior Living (CSU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.29. Capital Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 2,891.20% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $101.48 million for the quarter.

Shares of CSU stock opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. Capital Senior Living has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69.

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

