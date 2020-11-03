CarGurus (CARG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $94.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CarGurus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average is $24.29.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CARG shares. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

In related news, CFO Jason Trevisan sold 3,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total value of $83,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,263,069.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 13,493 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $273,098.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 689,687 shares of company stock worth $17,319,651 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

