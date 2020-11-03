Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CARR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average is $25.48. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $35.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $2,062,136,000. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $679,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $243,966,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $222,784,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $199,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.