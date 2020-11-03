Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Argus lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.48. Carrier Global has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $35.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $2,062,136,000. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $679,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $243,966,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $222,784,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $199,440,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

