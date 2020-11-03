Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrier Global Corporation is a provider of heating, ventilating and air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. The company’s brand portfolio includes Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic. Carrier Global Corporation is based in Florida. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Argus lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

CARR stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.48. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

