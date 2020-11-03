Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) in a research note released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Carvana from $209.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Carvana from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. B. Riley downgraded Carvana from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carvana from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Carvana from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.68.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $185.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.47. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Carvana has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $242.15.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 83.73% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,272. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total value of $1,724,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,438,173.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 646,000 shares of company stock worth $132,061,490. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 22.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Carvana by 3.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Carvana by 9.7% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

