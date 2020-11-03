Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $250.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $210.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CVNA. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Carvana from $209.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carvana from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Carvana from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $165.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.68.

NYSE CVNA opened at $185.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Carvana has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $242.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.47.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 83.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 337,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $68,303,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 347,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,275,443.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ira J. Platt sold 71,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $14,976,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,559 shares in the company, valued at $20,157,215.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 646,000 shares of company stock worth $132,061,490. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Carvana by 159.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,575,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,315,000 after buying an additional 4,654,539 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth $188,330,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 31.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,968,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,588 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 69.5% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,485,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,616,000 after purchasing an additional 609,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,620,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,380,000 after purchasing an additional 396,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

