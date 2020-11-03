CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Shares Bought by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 103.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,737 shares during the period. CatchMark Timber Trust accounts for approximately 0.9% of Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Rock Creek Group LP owned approximately 0.39% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 49,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 14.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 61,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTT. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

NYSE:CTT opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $12.06.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. Equities research analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is currently -26.34%.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

