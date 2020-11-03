CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, AR Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $10.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.79.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

NYSE:CTT opened at $8.64 on Friday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $421.33 million, a P/E ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 28.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -26.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, AXA purchased a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.