CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

CBB Bancorp stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.90. CBB Bancorp has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $11.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.79.

About CBB Bancorp

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, installment, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts, as well as IRAs; business line of credit, term loans, trade finance, professional loans, business property loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; SBA loans; and debit and credit cards.

