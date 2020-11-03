CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
CBB Bancorp stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.90. CBB Bancorp has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $11.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.79.
About CBB Bancorp
