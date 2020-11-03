CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,739,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,395 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group accounts for 2.6% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 2.01% of CBRE Group worth $316,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,007,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100,259 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 388.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,535,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,076 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,916,000 after purchasing an additional 834,646 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1,065.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 894,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,447,000 after purchasing an additional 817,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,441,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,294,000 after purchasing an additional 807,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

In related news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $374,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,301.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $304,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock opened at $52.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.54.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

