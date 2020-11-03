CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CDW had a return on equity of 94.36% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CDW opened at $126.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.67. CDW has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $146.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

CDW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.44.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

