CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CDW had a return on equity of 94.36% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of CDW opened at $126.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.67. CDW has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $146.09.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 25.25%.
CDW Company Profile
CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.
Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.