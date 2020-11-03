Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Cut to C$6.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Friday, AR Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Cenovus Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.89.

CVE opened at C$4.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.06 and a 12-month high of C$13.66.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

