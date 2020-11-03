Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Centene (NYSE:CNC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CNC opened at $62.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.43 and a 200 day moving average of $63.81. Centene has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $74.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.18.

In other news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $2,216,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,890 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $542,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,016,380. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

