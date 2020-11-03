Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Given New $0.70 Price Target at TD Securities

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from $0.60 to $0.70 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “reduce” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CDEV. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development to $0.80 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.03.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $172.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 6.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $5.35.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO George S. Glyphis purchased 50,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,273,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,077.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,450. 31.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 38.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 449,741 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 123,731 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 899.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,158,945 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,762,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,645 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at about $729,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 8.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.