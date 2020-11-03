Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Bought by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,263 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP owned approximately 0.10% of Century Communities worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,894,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,081,000 after purchasing an additional 89,604 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,503,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,109,000 after purchasing an additional 149,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 85,796 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 757,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,220,000 after purchasing an additional 203,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 446,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zelman & Associates downgraded Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Century Communities from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

CCS stock opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.35. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $47.58.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.55. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

