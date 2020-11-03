ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Credit Suisse Group

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CHX. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ChampionX from $12.60 to $11.60 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of ChampionX from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ChampionX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.40.

Shares of NYSE:CHX opened at $9.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42. ChampionX has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 3.41.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in ChampionX in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

