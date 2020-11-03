Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Increased to $700.00 by Analysts at Truist

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target upped by Truist from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHTR. Nomura Instinet raised Charter Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $671.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Charter Communications from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $646.36.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $588.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $123.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $617.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $565.48. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $345.67 and a 52 week high of $663.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 9,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.62, for a total transaction of $5,794,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total value of $4,040,383.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,367,580.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 360.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 26.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 125.5% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

